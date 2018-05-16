Canadian PM wishes blessed Ramadan to Muslim nations

OTTAWA: Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau and wife on Wednesday wished a peaceful and blessed Ramadan to Muslims across the world.

In a Twitter message, Justin Trudeau and his wife wished Muslim a peaceful and blessed month Ramadan.

He said that the Muslim will observe basic values of generosity, thankfulness and mercy in the month of Ramadan.

Justin Trudeau said in his message that people gather together in mosques and houses for prayers and that the month reminds us to keep others’ priorities upfront.

The Canadian PM also acknowledged the services of the Canadian Muslims and mentioned that they are happy at the arrival of the blessed month.