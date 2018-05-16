Ramazan to begin on Thursday as moon sighted

ISLAMABAD: The holy month of Ramazan will start from Thursday in Pakistan as the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee sighted the crescent on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by committee chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman, who headed the meeting of the body that decides the sighting of moon after collecting evidence from across the country.

Speaking on occasion, the committee chairman prayed for political, religious parties and the entire nation to unite for the welfare and prosperity of the country.

Regional and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees that help the central committee collect evidence also held their meetings in their respective areas.

On Tuesday, Secretary General of the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) Khalid Ejaz Mufti had said that Ramazan could commence from Thursday despite the fact that moon was not sighted in Gulf and the Far East countries.