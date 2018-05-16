Prince Harry announces bridesmaid, page boys for royal wedding

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry and his US fiancée Meghan have chosen Prince William’s children to be among the bridesmaids and page boys for their wedding.

Harry’s office said last week that all the bridesmaids would be children including Princess Charlotte, Florence van Cutsem and Zalie Warren as a bridesmaid and Harry’s goddaughters.

Fiancée Meghan Markle’s goddaughters include Remi and Rylan Litt and Ivy Mulroney, the 4-year-old daughter of her friend Jessica Mulroney.

Furthermore, the Kensington Palace has confirmed that Mulroney’s sons Brian and John Mulroney, will also join Prince George as page boys along with Harry’s godson Jasper Dyer. Moreover, George and Charlotte will have roles in the ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor.

George and Charlotte also acted as page boy and flower girl at last year’s wedding of Pippa Middleton, sister of their mother Kate, to financier James Matthews.

Bridesmaid Florence van Cutsem also provides a link to William and Kate’s own wedding. Van Cutsem’s cousin Grace, William’s goddaughter, was a bridesmaid at their ceremony in 2011.