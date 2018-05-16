‘King’ of fruits welcomed as mango season kicks off

HYDERABAD: Pakistanis rejoice as the mango season starts this month.

The mango business is at its peak in the local fruit market as the king of fruits makes way.

Fruit shops and warehouses are occupied in packaging of mangoes especially Sindhri amongst all the mango variety.

Traders and fruit sellers informed a local media channel that the yield for this year has been the largest and the best since the last ten years.

However, speculations suggest that mango prices will be higher this year, but are expected to decrease later on.

Fruit seller’s said that fortunately this year’s crop matured earlier than it usually does, thus people can cherish the divine taste of mangoes during Ramadan.