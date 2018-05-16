Lahore’s orange line all set for a test run today

LAHORE: Lahore’s Orange Line, which has divided opinion over its cost and efficiency, is all set to go for a test run from Dera Gujran to Lakshmi Chowk today.

Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, moreover, will inaugurate the test run which will then be followed by a ceremony where project members will brief the CM on the project.

Chief Engineer Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Mr. Mazhar Hussain, the project director and officials from the contractor company will also be present at the event.

The Orange Line is a 27.1 km long project that runs from Ali Town to Thokar Niaz Baig, Multan Road to Scheme Mor, Chowburji, MAO College, Mall Road, Laxmi Chowk and the Railway Station, from Garhi Shahu Bridge to GT Road and UET, and from Pakistan Mint to Dera Gojran.

The project has also received an allocation of Rs. 93 billion in the provincial government’s budget for the current year–the largest amount ever allocated to a single project.

The train is also slated to serve 250,000 people everyday.