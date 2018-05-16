Court orders Sharif family to record statement in Avenfield references on Friday

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing corruption references against ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and his family has ordered the former PM, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd.) Safdar to record their statements in the Avenfield hearings on the coming Friday.

Judge Mohammad Bashir, who is hearing the references against the ruling family, gave this order and also said that Nawaz and the others accused would receive a questionnaire pertaining to the statements they will make on Friday today.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi had in the previous hearing on Wednesday beseeched the court to record the accused’s statements.

In today’s hearing, moreover, Nawaz Sharif’s defense counsel began cross-examining Wajid Zia, the head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that was created to probe the Panama Papers case, in the Al-Azizia reference case against former PM Nawaz.

Both Maryam and her father were present at the court today, while the court has adjourned the hearing till Monday.