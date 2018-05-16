Nawaz vows to reveal ‘characters’ behind 2014 sit-ins

ISLAMABAD: Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday vowed to reveal the names of the forces that propelled the 2014 sit-ins in Islamabad.

Speaking to reporters inside the accountability court hearing references of corruption against him and his family, Nawaz claimed that many characters were in fact responsible for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) sit-ins that paralysed life in the capital in 2014.

“Imran and Qadri were a few of the characters, while I will reveal the names of the other characters when the time is right,” the PML-N leader said.

Responding to a question pertaining to the PTI’s dismissal of forming a national commission, Nawaz claimed that the PTI lacked both ‘ideology and character.’

He also castigated the PTI for using foul language and for following ‘the umpire’.

“PTI is the party which disrespects others, resorts to foul language and follows the directions of the umpire,” Nawaz said.

He also said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan did not have faith in the PML-N’s slogan of ‘respecting the vote’.

‘PTI is the party that stages protests,’ Nawaz held.

Nawaz Sharif had earlier suggested forming a national commission that would investigate who the real traitors were in Pakistan.

PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi, however, rejected Nawaz’s offer to form such a commission.

Another PTI leader Naeemul Haque, meanwhile, claimed that twenty million Pakistanis were the force behind the 2014 sit-ins.

“Twenty million people were behind the 2014 sit-ins,” Haque argued, further adding, “Nawaz’s own political career is tainted.”