Breakdown at Tarbela plant leads to blackouts in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: A technical fault at Tarbela’s power plant in the early hours of Wednesday morning has led to periods of blackouts in areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Sources claimed that technical difficulties led to the fault, which is causing blackouts in Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur in Punjab, and Lakki Marwat, Peshawar and Swat in KP.

Reports have also emerged that the fault at Tarbela led to all four Chashma Power Plants also tripping.

Repair teams accompanied by the Secretary, Power Division, have reached Tarbela plant and have begun repair work.

It remains unclear, however, how long the repairs will take.

A spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Commission also added that industrial load-shedding amounting to ten hours would also begin in Punjab today.

The spokesperson also claimed that the country’s present energy demand stood at 20,000 MW.

The present crisis, coupled with the load-shedding gripping Karachi puts in sharp scrutiny the incumbent government’s claims of having eradicated the power shortage.