KARACHI: A K-Electric (KE) spokesperson revealed that the company would soon fix Bin Qasim Power Plant and hopefully reduce load-shedding in the country’s largest city by the 20th of May.

A technical fault at the Bin Qasim Plant is being touted as the reason behind another surge of power outages in the metropolis, with the spokesperson claiming that a 41 ton spare part is being flown in from the Netherlands to fix the issue.

Since the Bin Qasim plant failed, the city has been facing a power shortfall of 600 to 700 MW, which has led to blackouts in areas that were previously not experiencing load-shedding.

The spokesperson also added that foreign experts had been invited to fix the plant, and all repairs were taking place under the supervision of KE’s chief generation and transmission officer.

Karachi has been in the grips of a load-shedding crisis for a while, with KE initially blaming the Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Limited Company for restricting gas flows to the company.

With temperatures soaring in the city, and with Ramazan just around the corner, another bout of load-shedding will only add to the woes of the cities’ residents.