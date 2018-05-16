ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Tuesday summoned the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal over the probe NAB has launched to investigate allegations of money laundering against Nawaz Sharif.

The committee summoned Justice Iqbal after the committee took notice of a point of order PML-N member Rana Hayat raised.

The committee then ordered NAB’s chairman to appear before the committee on the 16th of May, and also asked the officers participating in the investigation to accompany him as well.

The NAB Chairman had earlier initiated an investigation against the former prime minister on the basis of media reports that claimed Nawaz Sharif had laundered US$4.9 billion to India.

Media reports cited a 2016 World Bank report that seemingly highlighted the transaction.

The World Bank and the State Bank of Pakistan, however, later refuted these claims, casting doubts on NAB’s credibility.