Court resumes hearing against Ishaq Dar in Assets case

ISLAMABAD: Proceedings against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar resumed again today, as the defence counsel continued his cross-examination of prosecution witness Mohammad Azeem.

Azeem, who is an official at a private bank, presented a history of the payments Ishaq Dar made to the Hajvery Foundation.

Azeem highlighted that Dar had initially made a payment of Rs. 0.4 million and later a payment of Rs. 0.7 million to the foundation.

In total, Azeem argued, Dar had paid Hajvery Foundation Rs. 65.3 million.

The witness had also earlier presented a history of Ishaq Dar’s transactions to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and to the court.

The case itself pertains to the references NAB filed against the former finance minister in lieu of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the historic but contentious Panama Papers case.

The Supreme Court had initiated proceedings against Ishaq Dar for possessing assets that seemed disproportionate vis-a-vis his declared income.

The former minister was indicted in the case in November, but has since then been absconding.

The Supreme Court had also recently suspended Dar’s Senate membership, and ordered him to appear before the court.