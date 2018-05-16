PPP leader picks holes in Nawaz’s remarks on Mumbai attacks

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Taj Haider has said that the statement of former premier Nawaz Sharif on Mumbai attacks will support Narendra Modi in general elections in India, which are round the corner.

“It will also provide Modi with an ample justification to continue barbaric suppression of freedom lovers in Indian-held Kashmir (IHK), a statement issued Tuesday quoting the senator as saying.

“The former premier’s remarks will also weaken our just stand on agitating against terrorist activities inside our country sponsored by other countries. Activities of spies like Commander Yadav of Indian Navy can now be covered up as a retaliation of the Mumbai attacks.”

He continued: “The links of Mian Sahib with religious extremist groups are well known. In 2013 elections, the Taliban did not allow the PPP and two other political parties to run their election campaign. Both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, who were freely running their campaigns, did not even care to condemn the Taliban for making the election campaign one-sided.”

Moreover Haider said that extremists share common goals irrespective of their different religions. “Their politics is based on emotionalism. They oppose rationalism. They exploit the youth to increase their strength. All of them are supporters of capitalism. Capitalism does not recognize international borders, political differences or human rights of the common man.”

Taj said that even if the comments of Mian Sahib were unintentional, the damage to Pakistan had been done and it would take immense diplomatic efforts to undo this damage. “The armed forces are valiantly fighting against extremism and terrorism. They are uprooting terrorist bases in Pakistan and ensuring that the land of the pure is not used for launching terrorist attacks in neighbouring countries. Launching attacks on the national defence forces, and weakening their position indirectly only helps the extremist and terrorist organisations.”

Published in Daily Times, May 16th 2018.