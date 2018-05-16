Senate passes Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Bill

ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers at the Upper House of parliament on Tuesday passed Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Bill, a requirement for getting GSP+ status from European countries.

State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry presented the bill that was supported by all opposition parties except the Pakistan People’s Party, which wanted some amendments but could not succeed in it. The House rejected amendments put forth by PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokar. Ten senators were in favour of the amendments and 19 Senators rejected the amendments.

The bill aims to provide effective measures to prevent and combat trafficking of especially women and children; to promote and facilitate national and international cooperation in this regard; to protect trafficking of victims and to provide for matters connected there with or ancillary thereto.

The object of the bill is to target criminals, who exploit desperate people and to protect and assist victims of trafficking, many of whom endure unimaginable hardships in their bid for a better life. In pursuance of this aim, the bill addresses three specific areas, which are the prevention and combating of trafficking in persons in Pakistan; protection and assistance of victims of such trafficking; and the promotion and facilitation of national and international cooperation in this respect. While trafficking in persons may involve men and women of any age, the specific reference to women and children highlights the fact that women and children are especially vulnerable to trafficking. The bill seeks to achieve the aforesaid object. The state minister for interior was of the view that some sections of the bill, for being sensitive in nature, required an in-camera session.

“Any person who commits an offence of trafficking in persons shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to seven years or with fine which may extend to Rs 1 million with both,” the ordinance reads, which the minister said should be considered as a bill.

The incarceration period is even lengthier if the victim is a child or a woman, per the promulgated decree. “If the offence of trafficking is committed against a child or a woman, the person who commits the offence should be punished with imprisonment which may extend to 10 years and which shall not be less than two years or with fine which may extend to Rs 1 million or with both,” the ordinance stated.

The ordinance/bill stated that police would investigate cases of domestic trafficking cases but added that for cases that involve “transportation of the victim into or out of Pakistan”, the Federal Investigation Agency would take charge.

