‘Imran Khan — you have destroyed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has destroyed the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the whole city of Peshawar has also been defaced.

“The promises made with the nation by PTI Chief Imran Khan have proved to be false. Earlier, Khan Sahib announced that he will not develop Jangla Bus in Peshawar but later, he dreamt of starting this project in his deep slumber. Khan Sahib has started Metro Bus project in Peshawar which he always used to call as Jangla Bus. This Jangla Bus could not run in Peshawar as the constitutional tenure of the government is about to end, now,” Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif said.

He was telephonically addressing a public meeting at Butgram district of KP on Tuesday. Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled to address the public meeting at Butgram but he could not reach there due to the weather. Sharif said in his telephonic address that he was very happy to come to Butgram to meet his colleagues there and he would also discuss that PTI government has not solved the problems of the KP people but has wasted their time.

He said that Imran Khan promised five years ago to produce thousands of megawatts electricity. He even claimed that ample electricity will be produced to provide to the whole of KP and the country as well. However, electricity generation projects of just 74 megawatt electricity have been set up after the passage of five years. On the other side, 80 megawatt electricity generation project set up by the previous government went out of order in 2016 and PTI government has failed to rerun this project. This way, PTI government has produced minus six megawatt electricity. Has the person who makes false promises and deceives the nation, the right to lead and govern the masses?

Sharif said that one billion tree tsunami has also proved to be a false claim.

“Khan lied at every occasion and set records of falsehood. If Allah Almighty gave us an opportunity, we shall make KP province another Punjab and Peshawar will be developed like Lahore. Development works will be carried out in Hazara, Butgram and other cities. New educational institutions and hospitals will be set up and hundreds of thousands of people will be provided jobs while stipend will also be given to the deserving students for educational purposes. We shall complete all such projects and I shall also visit Butgram soon,” concluded the chief minister.

Sharif strongly condemned unprovoked firing of Israeli army and bombardment at Palestinians in Gaza.

He also extended sympathies to the heirs of martyred Palestinians and prayed for early recovery of the injured. He said that Israel must immediately stop bloodshed in Palestine and demanded that United Nations should take immediate notice of Israeli cruelties. International community should also play its role in this regard, he added. He said that opening of US Embassy in Baitul Muqaddas has badly hurt the religious sentiments of more than one and a half billion Muslims in the world and added that this step has badly hampered the efforts for maintaining peace whereas the Israeli aggression against Palestinians is an anti-human act. The more it is condemned, the less it would be. The people of Pakistan are standing with their Palestinian brethren. UN must take immediate action for the safety and security of Palestinians and this issue should be dealt with on the basis of humanity,” concluded the CM.

Published in Daily Times, May 16th 2018.