Efficient and effective security guaranteed during Ramazan

LAHORE: City police and traffic police has chalked out a security as well as traffic plan for Ramazan, which requires more than 15,000 police officials to perform security duties during the month at all religious places, prominent markets, bazaars and all government and private sensitive buildings to avoid any untoward incident across the provincial metropolis.

Capital City Police Officer Amin Wains said that the whole holy month of Ramazan is very important for security and requires police to continue efficient and effective combing operations across the city on a daily basis. He directed police officers to collect complete bio-data of all residents in the provincial metropolis.

He also directed to review security arrangements of Chinese people in the city.

A senior police officer said that foolproof security is being provided to 2,775 mosques and 811 imambargahs in the city in order to maintain law and order situation. He added that snipers are performing their duties on the rooftops of 268 highly sensitive mosques and imambargah of the city.

Heavy contingents of police have been deployed at mosques, markets, imambargahs and other places to ensure foolproof security for citizens. All places including mosques, imambargahs, markets and other places have been categorised as A, B and C to tackle easily with security matters.

CCPO and Deputy Inspector General Operations Dr Moin Masood also directed the security officials to keep a vigilant eye on all persons coming inside bazaars, markets and religious places. They directed taking special security measures during prayer timings and tarawih, by using metal detectors at sensitive places. They further ordered proper surveillance and keeping a watchful eye at the entry and exit places of the city.

They said that administrations of all A Category mosques have been directed to maintain lights inside and outside of mosques as well as in the adjoining streets. They said that in Ramazan, all the administration of mosques and other places must set up walkthrough gates, metal detectors, CCTV cameras and four to five private security guards. Moreover, they said the administration of all mosques and important places have also been directed to display signboards inscribed with precautionary measures for visitors.

SSP Operations Muntazir Mehndi also appealed to the religious leaders and the citizens to extend their wholehearted cooperation to Lahore police to ensure success of security arrangements in the city during Ramazan.

The City Traffic Police also claimed to have made special arrangements to ensure smooth a smooth flow of traffic.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Ejaz said that around 11 district superintendents, 38 senior traffic wardens, 62 patrolling officers and 2,000 traffic wardens under the supervision of two SPs would perform traffic duties on city roads. Similarly, he said, extra wardens would be deployed on busy arteries including all the canal roads and underpasses. Wardens would also be assigned special duties around all the leading mosques during tarawih prayers.

Published in Daily Times, May 16th 2018.