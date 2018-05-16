Punjab Assembly perturbed over Nawaz’s anti-state stance

The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday was perturbed over the disqualified premier Nawaz Sharif’s anti-state statement between opposition and treasury and so the Speaker was forced to adjourn the session without completing the agenda of the day due to lack of quorum from the government.

The Opposition Leader in the House Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on a point of order, demanded resignation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for backing an anti-state statement of Nawaz Sharif that was rejected by the National Security Council in an urgent meeting.

The Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday stated one hour and 26 minutes behind its scheduled time at 10am under the chair of Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan and soon after reciting verses from holy Quran and a naat, the House observed a Q&A session regarding Specialised Healthcare & Primary Healthcare departments.

Before the Q&A session, the Opposition Leader stood on a point of order and strongly criticised Sharif’s statement about Mumbai Attacks and backing of it by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. He demanded the speaker that he had already submitted a resolution on the same issue in the assembly secretariat that should be adopted suspending the routine proceedings of the House as it is the most important national issue which belongs to national integrity.

He said that National Security Council was the superior most forum of the state and it has rejected the controversial interview of Sharif and on the other side, Sharif who is a traitor of the nation has denied accepting the decision of National Security Council which clarified the standing and agenda of Sharif.

Expressing regrets over the backing of Sharif by PM Abbasi by giving him a briefing about the National Security Council’s meeting and later announcing to stand with Sharif’s statement, the Opposition Leader said that the PM should immediately tender his resignation as he had lost a right to sit on this post by supporting a traitor.

Meanwhile, the opposition members continued their chanting and protest in front of the Speaker’s desk by loud sloganing of “Traitor should be hanged” and the treasury members chanted slogans in favour of Sharif.

In the meantime, the Speaker adjourned the session for next 20 minutes and then only one question about lack of facilities in the Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate Lahore was taken up but the opposition member Dr Murad Rass pointed out quorum and due to failure of the government to complete the quorum, Speaker adjourned the session until today (Wednesday).

Published in Daily Times, May 16th 2018.