IJT activists protest against Palestinian killings outside US Embassy

Activists of Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT), a sister organisation of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), held a protest demonstration against the inauguration of US Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel and brutal attack of Israeli forces on protestors at Gaza outside United States Consulate on Tuesday.

Carrying placards and banners, the activists chanted slogans of “Al Jehad,” “Crush US,” and “Death on US.” The protesters also attacked the gate of the Consulate and burnt the US flag. They demanded immediate closure of US Embassy in Jerusalem as this act has created havoc and unrest among the Muslims across the world. They also termed the act of US President Donald Trump unfair and unjust. They said that if atrocities in Palestine will not end, the US Consulate in Lahore will turn into ashes.

While addressing the leaders of the protesters observed that US and Israel should stop brutal atrocities on Palestinians whereas the US Embassy should be shifted to Tel Aviv instead of Jerusalem. He said that all Muslim countries should unite for this cause and must condemn the incident. He added that US has now introduced itself as global terrorist that is responsible for the death of millions of people including Muslims around the world. He demanded rulers of Muslim countries including Pakistan to raise their voices against this act.

The speakers at these protests also asked activists to get ready to attack the US Consulate in reaction to its act in Jerusalem. They asked them to get ready for jehad.

It is pertinent to mention that US inaugurated its Embassy to Israel in Jerusalem which is Palestinian capital. The inauguration witnessed massive protest by Palestinians which turned violent when Israeli troops open fire and dropped bombs through drones. According to reports, more than 59 including children have died so far whereas several people including children, journalists and medics are injured.

Published in Daily Times, May 16th 2018.