‘Pakistan needs more and more skilled people’

National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) organised a Provincial Skill Competition on Tuesday.

The event was attended by a large number of industrialists, office holders of different chambers of Punjab, head of institutes of technical training institutes and a large number of youth. The industry-based entrepreneurs described the contestants’ competitions as a right step towards the right direction.

“The Pakistani industry needs skilled people,” said a prominent industrialist Abdul Razaq Dawood. He appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC and said “sooner we will not only fulfill the demand of skilled force of Pakistani industry but will also send skilled workforce to abroad to earn foreign exchange in near future”.

NAVTTC Head Zufiqar Ahmad Cheema said that skill is a light that will end poverty of the country. He said that “we will change the destiny of the country with the power of skill”.

Published in Daily Times, May 16th 2018.