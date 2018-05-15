Fawad slams PM Abbasi, calls him Nawaz ‘loyalist’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and recommended to have a second National Security Council (NSC) meeting over ex-PM Nawaz’s Mumbai attacks statements.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, Fawad said: “An accountability court probing into corruption allegations against Nawaz Sharif is about to announce its judgment so the former premier is involving international powers to take the spotlight away from the cases.”

Criticising PM Abbasi’s clarifications over former premier Nawaz’s statements on 2008 Mumbai attacks, Chaudhry said that instead of supporting the state, PM is proving himself to be a Nawaz loyalist. He further called for an investigation into ‘Dawn Leaks’ saga as well as Nawaz’s policy on India in the past.

Chaudhry remarked if a three-time prime minister is removed from his post over corruption charges and he calls for a commission then it only means that he is either extremely impotent or he wants to prolong the matter on.

Earlier today, Nawaz had said outside the accountability court hearing that Monday’s statement after the National Security Committee meeting is “worrisome”, adding that it is based on misunderstandings