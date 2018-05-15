Imam leads Pakistan to 5-wicket win over Ireland

DUBLIN: Pakistan make a winning start to their official United Kingdom tour after beating Ireland by 5 wickets in the latter’s inaugural Test match in Dublin.

Ireland were bowled out for a total of 339 on day 5 after fighting back from a first innings debacle. The hosts, who trailed by 180 runs in second innings, piled up a lead of 159 and set a target of 160 for the visitors.

The visitors made a shaky start, losing 3 quick wickets before debutant Imam-ul-Haq’s impressive 74* and middle order batsman Babar Azam’s responsible innings of 59 steered Pakistan out of trouble.

The player of the match was awarded to Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien for his spectacular century that lead Ireland to a second innings total of 339. The Irish middle order batsman also made history by becoming Ireland’s first ever Test centurion.

With a winning start to their 3-Test tour of the UK, Pakistan will be looking to pile up a couple more wins as they face a tough ask in England. The first Test of the 2-match series begins on May 24 at Lord’s, while the second match will start on June 1 at Headingly.