Court charges Mayor Waseem Akhtar for May 12th violence

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday charged Waseem Akhtar along with others accused in a case related to the violence that occurred on May 12th, 2007.

The court also asked witnesses to be present and record their statements in the next hearing which has been delayed till June 23rd.

MQM leader Waseem Akhtar, who was the home adviser at the time, said that the investigation should be neutral in order to catch the real masterminds behind the violence.

He also added that the fake cases registered against him should now end.

Akhtar also stated that after he became a mayor of Karachi, dozens of cases were registered against him as part of a political agenda.

Around 50 people were killed and hundreds were wounded in clashes between political groups in Karachi after the visit of the then chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry on May 12th, 2007.

MQM leader Waseem Akhtar was elected as Karachi’s mayor in August 2016 while he was languishing in jail.