Sheikh Rasheed dubs Nawaz an ‘instrument’ playing to the tune of foreign powers

ISLAMABAD: Senior Politician Sheikh Rasheed on Tuesday described former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif as ‘an instrument’ who is playing to foreign hands.

He also asserted that the LNG case against Nawaz Sharif will proceed in 8 to 10 days.

Furthermore, the National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday dismissed the controversial remarks Nawaz Sharif made about the Mumbai attacks which occurred in 2008.

The Committee also mentioned that the Indian government did not provide proper evidence to Pakistan at that time.

Nawaz responded by claiming that the NSC’s statement was disappointing and was not based on facts.