PML-N application form demands faith in Nawaz, Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has recently shared the party’s application form on twitter for those willing to contest the upcoming general elections on party tickets, and the form demands loyalty in PML-N leaders, Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

The form states, “I declare complete trust in the leadership of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and President Shehbaz Sharif.”

It further adds, “I meet all conditions mentioned in Article 62.”

The form also seeks information regarding the applicant and asks if the applicant has been with the PML-N and any other party before along with other details.

The final date to submit the form is between May 15th to May 25th, according to the tweet.

The ticket fees for the seats as per the form are given below:

National Assembly (General Seat): Rs50,000

National Assembly (Reserved Seat): Rs100,000

Provincial Assembly (General Seat): Rs30,000

Provincial Assembly (Reserved Seat): Rs75,000

The existing government is set to complete its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to supervise the general elections.