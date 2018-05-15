Report finds enrollment jump in private schools in KPK

PESHAWAR: According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) recently published Annual Statistical Report of Government Schools 2017-18, enrollment in private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased by 460,000, as compared to an increase of 218,000 students in government schools.

It has been observed that the number of children in private schools increased by 4 % from 1,609,000 to 2,069,716 over the last four years.

The percentage of children enrolled in government schools in KP has fallen from 69% to 65% while only 4% go to religious schools.

The numbers issued by KP’s Annual Statistical Report of Government Schools 2017-18 contradicts the statements made by Chairperson PTI Imran Khan, who has repeatedly said that a large number of students in the province have transferred from private to public schools.

He has also said on May 12th in Karachi, that 150,000 children in KP have moved from private to government schools during his party’s tenure.

The surprising fact about the report is that only 39% of girls were enrolled in schools.