Cyril Almeida chronicles experience of interviewing Nawaz in Multan

In a series of tweets, renowned journalist Cyril Almeida relived his experience of interviewing ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that has subsequently led to so much furore in Pakistan and India.

Dawn’s assistant editor described Nawaz’s statements in the interview as ‘spellbinding’, ‘stupefying’ and ‘incredible to hear in person’.

The shattering effect Nawaz’s words have had were spellbinding, stupefying, incredible to hear in person, addressed directly to me and fully on the record… was immediately obvious the course of the election would change, and maybe much else besides… — cyril almeida (@cyalm) May 14, 2018

He also held that the interview would change the course of the upcoming elections, and of ‘much else’ besides the elections.

Almeida also seemed to respond to allegations that he was flown in for the interview by saying that it was by coincidence that he found himself in Multan at the same time as Nawaz Sharif.

The journalist claimed that he was in Multan to cover a story on South Punjab.

Timing of the interview was pure dumb luck, was already in Multan in search of a story on south Punjab when learned of Nawaz’s jalsa the next day and reached out for an interview… That said, he clearly wanted to speak and wanted to be heard… Happy enough to have been there… — cyril almeida (@cyalm) May 14, 2018

The interview itself has stirred immense controversy in Pakistan and has led to the PML-N scrambling to deflect criticism from its leader.

The Prime Minister also called an emergency National Security Committee (NSC) meeting to discuss Sharif’s remarks. The NSC, in turn, rejected what Nawaz Sharif said, and labelled his comments as ‘contrary to reality’.

While speaking to Almeida, ousted premier Nawaz Sharif seemed to suggest that state elements were responsible for the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He said,

“Militant organizations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain this to me.”