IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s office catches fire

Web Desk

ISLAMABAD:  Islamabad High Court (IHC) Judge Shauat Aziz Siddiqui’s office on Tuesday caught fire, turning everything into ashes.

The fire erupted due to a short circuit in the staff room causing an explosion from the UPS battery.

The furniture and office equipment turned to ashes as the fire fighters arrived to extinguish the fire.

As of now no causalities have been reported by the authorities as Justice Aziz was on leave and remained unharmed from the fire.

However, Justice Siddiqui will not be hearing any cases due to today’s incident.

 

