PTI calls for Abbasi’s head after PM defends Nawaz in NA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday called for Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s resignation after the latter defended former premier Nawaz Sharif in a fiery speech to parliament on Tuesday.

PM Abbasi had earlier lambasted opposition politicians for toeing India’s narrative and threatening national security by labelling PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif a ‘traitor’.

Addressing Parliament, PTI leader Qureshi in response claimed that the former PM had left ‘no stone unturned in tarnishing Pakistan’s reputation’.

“Nawaz leaves no stone unturned to malign Pakistan. What was the need to make such a statement? His interview became the highlight of the newspaper and was then trumpeted by the Indian media. This entire situation led to an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) that categorically rejected Nawaz’s statements.”

Shah also questioned why the PM was defending Nawaz when the latter had himself rejected the NSC’s statement and had labelled it ‘disappointing’.

“The Prime Minister tried to solve the issue in a sincere way and said that Sharif’s statement was distorted. Despite this, Nawaz rejected the NSC statement which his own premier supported. The Prime Minister should now resign over this rejection.”

The PTI leader also highlighted the fact that the Sindh Assembly had presented a resolution condemning Sharif’s remarks, while JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman had called for an investigation into the remarks.

Qureshi also challenged Nawaz’s narrative and questioned why a journalist was flown into Multan on a special plane.

“Sharif still asks what has he said wrong and how it has damaged the country. Instead, they should explain why the journalist was invited on a special plane?”