PM slams opposition in parliament, defends PML-N supremo’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: Addressing a session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi defended PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif over the remarks he made on the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and claimed that opposition politicians were dissemminating India’s narrative by calling the former premier a ‘traitor’.

The PM claimed that the Indian media had twisted Mr. Sharif’s words to suit its own agenda, and lamented the fact that several politicians in Pakistan were following a similar narrative.

He also urged politicians hailing from the opposition to not endanger national security for mere political point scoring.

“I can say with confidence that no one in Parliament has read the interview of the former premier over which such pandemonium is being generated,” PM Abbasi claimed.

He also defended his party leader, claiming it was absurd to label Nawaz Sharif a traitor, and said that the PML-N leader had never implied that state elements within Pakistan were responsible for the 2008 bloodbath in Mumbai.

He did, however, lay the blame on the Indian media’ footsteps by saying, “India created this impression by misreporting the interview.”

Mr Abbasi also highlighted the fact that the statements Sharif made had been repeated by previous leaders including former president General Pervez Musharraf, former DG ISI Lt Gen Ahmed Shuja Pasha, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former NSA Maj Gen Mahmud Ali Durrani and former interior minister Rehman Malik.

He also said that the statement under scrutiny should not be taken in isolation but should instead be taken in the context of the entire interview.

The PM also reiterated Pakistan’s policy of not allowing elements to use its territory to perpetuate violence against other states, claiming that Pakistan had always adhered to this policy.

PM Abbasi also said that they could form a national truth and reconciliation commission to ascertain the truth.

The opposition, however, staged a protest in response to the PM’s speech.