Mahira stuns at Cannes Film Festival

CANNES: Renowned actress Mahira Khan’s debut on Monday evening at Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet stunned the viewers with her elegance and charm.

The actress captured many hearts in her stunningly beautiful off-the-shoulder black gown with just the perfect bold red colour adding to her glamour.

💋 #lorealpkatcannes #cannes2018 #lorealcannes A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on May 14, 2018 at 11:48am PDT

Earlier, Mahira had tweeted that her dress didn’t turn up, but since it was raining, it must be a sign. The actress confessed that she was nervous, adding that ‘barish aur mera purana rishta hai’, thus pinning all hope on rain as a good sign.

However, it seems the odds turned out to be in her favor, as her first look on the social media left everyone in awestruck.

A picture of Mahira Khan with Indian actress Sonam Kapoor also went viral on the social media that enchanted the world with Mahira’s captivating smile.