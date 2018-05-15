Two people killed in the name of honour in Pano Akil

PANO AKIL: Authorities on Monday night registered a case of Karo Kari that left two people dead in Pano Akil’s Shahbazi Bullo village.

According to the authorities, the deceased were identified as Amjad and Firdous, who were murdered in the name of honour.

According to Senior Superintendant of Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh (Sukkur), the first information report (FIR) was filed by the State at the Cantt police station.

The FIR charged the accused of murder, stating that Amjad was murdered with the use of an axe, whereas firdous was choked to death.

Four names of suspects were added in the FIR out of which the police successfully arrested two.

Police officials said that the two accused were arrested in a raid carried out earlier. However, a search operation was ongoing to arrest the remaining accused.

Killing in the name of honour or commonly termed as Karo Kari has been a contentious social issue rarely reported in Pakistan. Such reports are usually passed on as suicide cases or as accidents. However, with new laws and increased efforts of creating awareness such cases are being reported and taken action against by the authorities.