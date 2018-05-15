Father of youth killed by American diplomat rejects claims of agreement with accused

ISLAMABAD: Idrees Baig, father of youth Ateeq Baig who lost his life in an accident with American diplomat Colonel Joseph Emmanuel Hall, denied claims that his family had reached some sort of agreement that forgave the diplomat.

The father of the victim claimed that he had only held discussions with the Pakistani government over the case, and said that the case was now in ‘God’s hands’.

Mr Baig also revealed that the American government had offered the deceased’s family Rs. 4,000,000 and had offered to employ one of Ateeq’s siblings. His family, however, had rejected this deal.

Ateeq’s family had also denied taking blood money from the accused, which had led to the American government adopting different avenues to reach an agreement with the family.

Idrees had then launched a petition in the High Court to place Colonel Hall’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The diplomat in question left for the United States Monday evening after America refused to revoke his diplomatic immunity.