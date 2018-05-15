Accountability court to conclude Wajid Zia’s statement recording in Al Azizia Steel Mills case today

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court on Tuesday will be concluding statement recording of its star witness Wajid Zia in Al Azizia Steel Mills reference case against Nawaz Sharif.

Federal Investifation Agency (FIA) Additional Director (AD) and former head of Panama Papers Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Zia will complete his statement recording today which began on May 10.

During the hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi requested the court to record statements of Nawaz and his family in Avenfield properties. However, the court reserved its verdict on the prosecutor’s plea after hearing arguments of both the parties.

Nawaz Sharif appeared before the court, as the proceedings were conducted by Judge Mohammad Bashir.

Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif along with daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar were charged in Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Avenfield Properties and Flagship Investment Limited reference cases in September last year by NAB following the Panama Papers verdict.

The case proceedings of Avenfield properties completed its key witness statement recording on March 27.

The reference cases were to end within six months duration making it till mid-march; however, on May 9 trial court’s second extension plea was approved by the apex court, granting a month’s extension to conclude the trial.

During the hearing of May 11, Zia had presented details of cheques exchanged between Nawaz and his daughter Maryam in 2016.