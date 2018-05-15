Lahore Weather

Muslim superhero in the works for Marvel, claims Marvel President

In an interview with BBC, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige claimed that the acclaimed studio might develop an animated film chronicling the life of Miss Marvel and her Muslim alter-ego, Kamala Khan.

He claimed in the interview that Miss Marvel was ‘definitely in the works’, and said that the film could follow the film on Captain Marvel, which the studio is currently working on.

“We have plans for that [Miss Marvel] once we’ve introduced Captain Marvel to the world,” he added.

Kamala Khan, the character behind Miss Marvel’s persona, is a 16 year old teenager hailing from New Jersey, America and who has shape shifting abilities.

The character first made an appearance in 2014 and was created by Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, with G Willow Wilson writing the screen play and  Adrian Alphona responsible for artwork.

The gawky superhero has developed a cult following since first appearing in the Marvel Universe.

 

