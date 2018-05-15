Dastgir expresses dissapointment over UNSC’s failure to sanction JuA leader Khurasani

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed Foreign Minister Khurram Dastgir informed the Senate on Monday, that the government was disappointed over the United Nations Security Council’s inability to list Abdul Wali, alias Umer Khalid Khurasani, head of the banned outfit Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) as a terrorist.

The United States had earlier foiled Pakistan’s attempts to add Wali’s name to the sanctioned list, a step Dastgir claimed highlighted the US’ duplicitous role in the ongoing war on terror.

The defence minister who is now in charge of the foreign affairs portfolio as well, told Senators that this move also highlighted an utter disregard for Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

“If the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, JuA, has been listed by the sanctions committee, its leader should also have been listed,” the Minister argued, claiming that Khurasani was responsible for killing hundreds of Pakistanis and for planning many terrorist attacks in the country.

Dastgir did, however, ensure the Upper House that Pakistan would continue its efforts to sanction the JuA head.