In step towards cordial relations, Pak, Afghanistan agree to implement APAPPS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to implement the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) after the fourth round of meetings between the Pakistani and Afghan delegations concluded in Islamabad on Monday.

Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai led the Afghan delegation while Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua led the Pakistani delegation.

The two sides had earlier finalised a seven point agenda when Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had visited Kabul on the 6th of April, 2018. The agenda, in fact, envisaged the implementation of the APAPPS.

The recent agreement to implement the APAPPS will operationalise the six workings groups that will begin work under the plan.

The plan seeks to deepen the relationship between the two sides and gives a framework to resolve the issues that plague the relationship.