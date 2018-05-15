FDE establishes 200 modern computer labs in various educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has established over 200 modern computer laboratories in different educational institutions across the capital in cooperation with the Knowledge Platform, FDE Director General Hasnat Qureshi said on Monday.

He was addressing the annual awards ceremony for the Learn Smart Pakistan (LSP) challenges organised by the Knowledge Platform at a local hotel. Hasnat Qureshi said that nowadays, technology is a way to improve and it has become a major tool of learning and to enhance the abilities in individuals especially in students and the youth as they have to lead the nation on day.

While giving an example of the other countries advancement in modern technology, the DG said that currently Singapore is considered the best in technology.

He suggested that teachers as well as students in schools/colleges at all levels should encourage others to get involved in the usage of technology as much as they can, as it’s a double edged source of learning.

“It is a fact that the female teachers’ ratio in technology sector was very less as compared to their male counterparts due to various social and cultural barriers which should be increased particularly on primary and secondary levels as these are the levesl where only the teacher makes a difference,” Qureshi maintained.

According to details, LSP was a non-profit initiative launched in 2014 with the aim to provide quality education for free – is a digital learning platform for teachers and students from grades 6 to 12. The LSP offers a variety of educational material and virtual practice challenges structured on the Pakistani board exams to its users.

On the occasion, Qureshi distributed awards to around 64 winners and 28 runner up from 2017’s summer, fall and winter challenges. Winners were awarded tablets, whereas the runner up were given Shields of Recognition for their participation.

A total of 19,743 people participated in the competitions – more than double the number from the previous year. A geographic distribution shows that 5,357 of the total participants were from the Federal Capital Territory area, 8,004 were from Punjab, 4,252 were from Sindh, 1,721 were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 233 were from Balochistan. Eighty-eight people from Azad Jammu & Kashmir, 78 from Gilgit-Baltistan and 10 were from Federally Administered Tribal Areas also took part in the competitions.

Following the speeches from participants, names of the winners for the Highest Proficiency awards were announced.

Seeing students from all over Pakistan and across the socio-economic spectrum standing up on stage together was heart-warming and a true depiction of what educational equality can achieve. While most of the winners and runners up belonged to major cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan and Karachi, 17 of them were from remote areas, such as Chakwal, Sobhodero, Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura and Kherpur.

Published in Daily Times, May 15th 2018.