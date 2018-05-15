PN Recruitment & Selection Centre established in Muzaffarabad

ISLAMABAD: Inauguration ceremony of the establishment of Pakistan Navy Recruitment & Selection Centre at Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) was held in Muzaffarabad.

Chief of Staff (Personnel) Vice Admrial Abdul Aleem was the chief guest for the occasion. Upon arrival, the chief guest was received by Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Organisation & Methods).

While addressing the ceremony, the chief guest highlighted that this recruitment centre would not only provide round the year recruitment facilities at the door step to youth hailing from AJK and adjacent areas, but will also promote national integration and regional harmony within Pakistan Navy.

He expressed his satisfaction on the establishment of Pakistan Navy Recruitment & Selection Centre in Muzaffarabad and hoped that it would go a long way in attracting/motivating the people of this region. He further highlighted that a need for establishment of Recruitment & Selection Centre was strongly being felt since long as a large number of candidates, aspirant to join Pakistan Navy would apply through Rawalpindi Recruitment Centre. He expected that the recruitment team would work even more diligently in motivating the youth of the area to join Pakistan Navy and increase the participation of adjacent divisions further.

After the address, the chief guest formally inaugurated the centre by unveiling the plaque. He also appreciated the efforts of Recruitment Directorate for establishment of PN Recruitment & Selection Centre in the shortest time frame and congratulated the populace of AJK which will be facilitated through this centre at their door step.

A large number of dignitaries from civil and military organisations and local notables attended the ceremony.

Later, Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem called on AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan at PM House, Muzaffarabad. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir were dilated upon.

Expressing solidarity, the Chief of Staff (Personnel) reiterated the resolve that the entire Pakistani nation and Pakistan Navy stands with their Kashmiri brothers.

AJK prime minister praised and acknowledged the resolve, commitment and support of Armed Forces towards the cause of Kashmiris.

Published in Daily Times, May 15th 2018.