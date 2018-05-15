Japanese Language Department at NUML gets an upgrade

ISLAMABAD: Japanese Ambassador Takashi Kurai, on Monday, inaugurated the upgraded department of Japanese Language at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) which was funded by the government of Japan.

The Japanese government had extended a grant of $83,064 to NUML under its Grant Assistance Programme for the improvement in learning of the Japanese language at NUML.

The inauguration ceremony to this effect was held on Monday at NUML, Islamabad where Ambassador Takashi Kurai unveiled the plaque of newly upgraded Japanese Language Department.

NUML Rector Major General (r) Ziauddin Najam was also present at the occasion.

Under the Project for Improvement of Learning Environment of Japanese Language Department, NUML, the grant provided by the Government of Japan was utilized to purchase equipment for the Japanese Language Department at NUML such as IT equipment, teaching and learning materials, air-Conditioning equipment, furniture and a computer server for distance learning education of Japanese language.

Ambassador Kurai while speaking at the inaugural ceremony commended the efforts of the NUML on successful completion of the project. He said that developing educational facilities is one of the priorities of the Government of Japan through its grant assistance and today’s assistance for the improvement of learning environment of Japanese language department is one such example. Ambassador Kurai expressed the hope that the improvement of learning environment would greatly benefit the students of Japanese language department of NUML as well as distant learners of Japanese language.

