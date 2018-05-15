Shehbaz tells tale of govt’s achievements in Punjab

Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday slammed PTI Chaimran Imran Khan and PPP’s Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday, while highlighting the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s developmental work across Punjab.

Speaking at a rally in Khanewal, the PML-N president took direct aim at Imran and Zardari. “Imran Khan is the [chief] of liars. All he does is [throw allegations at others]. He has ruined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Asif Ali Zardari has ruined Sindh, looted the farmers,” said Shehbaz.

“Imran only tells lies and stages sit-ins. “They have both wasted time. Imran goes [to holiday] in the mountains when dengue [virus] hits KP.”

The chief minister vowed to transform Sindh into Punjab, and Karachi into Lahore. “Vote for PML-N [again], and I will make Karachi [just like] Lahore.”

Highlighting PML-N’s developmental work in the region, Shehbaz told the public that a state-of-the-art hepatitis clinic had been built in Khanewal and new CT scan machines had been installed in the local hospitals.

“Patients can access free treatment [without needing to go to Multan]. We will also build a medical college here if the PML-N comes into power [in the elections] later this year.”

Interest-free loans worth Rs40 billion have been provided to the youth, he added. The PML-N leader further pointed out that 10,000MW of electricity has been added to the national grid over the past four years.

Published in Daily Times, May 15th 2018.