Need to engage youth in healthy activities: moot

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar on Monday emphasized that the youth should be engaged in healthy activities so that they can play a vital role in the peace building activities in the country.

Addressing a one-day national seminar on ‘Youth Engagement in Peace Building and National Integration’ held at the FATA University Kohat in collaboration with the Islamic Research Institute, Islamic International University Islamabad, they said, “We should adopt our lives according to Islamic teachings and the constitution of Pakistan and should launch a collective effort with mutual consensus to safeguard the nation against divisiveness.”

Member National Assembly Qaiser Jamal Afridi was the chief guest on the occasion. The seminar was attended by the faculty, staff and students of FATA University, teachers and students of boys and girls colleges, government officials, tribal elders and religious scholars of Darra Adam Khel area. The eminent scholars including Dr Zia ul Haq and Dr Aftab Ahmed from the Islamic International University, Islamabad, Dilawar Khan CEO, CODE Pakistan, Nasim Achakzai, University of Lahore, and Maulana Shafi Ullah, Khateeb Jama Masjid Kohat, expressed views regarding aims and objectives of the Paigham-e-Pakistan.

Published in Daily Times, May 15th 2018.