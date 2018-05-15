53 Palestinians martyred as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

GAZA CITY: Violent clashes erupted along the Gaza Strip’s border ahead of the controversial opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, leaving 53 Palestinians dead from Israeli fire and hundreds wounded in the conflict’s bloodiest day in years.

The clashes took place as a White House delegation and Israeli officials gathered for the embassy inauguration ceremony in Jerusalem. It was the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since a 2014 Gaza war.

The dead included a 14-year-old, according to the Gazan health ministry, which also provided the overall death toll.

Tens of thousands had gathered near the border in protest while smaller numbers of stone-throwing Palestinians approached the fence and sought to break through, with Israeli snipers positioned on the other side.

Crowds built throughout the day in the Palestinian enclave less than 100 kilometres (60 miles) away from Jerusalem and sealed off from Israel by a blockade.

Israel’s military said “over 35,000 Palestinians are currently taking part in violent riots in 12 locations along the Gaza Strip security fence.”

“The rioters are hurling firebombs and explosive devices towards the security fence and [Israeli] forces, and are burning tyres, throwing rocks and launching flaming objects in order to ignite fires in Israeli territory and harm [Israeli] troops.”

It said soldiers were responding with “riot dispersal means and fire.”

The Palestinian Authority government based in the occupied West Bank accused Israel of committing a “terrible massacre.”

The inauguration that follows US President Donald Trump’s deeply controversial December 6 recognition of the disputed city as Israel’s capital also comes at a time of heightened regional tensions. In a tweet on Monday, Trump hailed the embassy opening as “a great day for Israel”.

It follows Trump’s announcement last week that the United States is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and Israeli strikes two days later on dozens of Iranian targets in Syria.

Those strikes came after rocket fire toward Israeli forces in the occupied Golan Heights that Israel blamed on Iran.

Monday’s inauguration ceremony at 4:00 pm will include around 800 guests though not Trump himself at what until now had been a US consulate building in Jerusalem.

US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will lead the Washington delegation that includes Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, both White House aides, as well as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly called Trump’s decision “historic”, welcomed them at a reception on Sunday.

“Jerusalem has been the capital of the Jewish people for the past 3,000 years,” he said.

“It’s been the capital of our state for the past 70 years. It will remain our capital for all time.”

Sullivan called the embassy “a long overdue recognition of reality.”

Saeb Erekat, Palestine Liberation Organisation secretary-general, called it a “hostile act against international law”.

Police and the Israeli military deployed massively. Around 1,000 police officers were being positioned around the embassy for the inauguration.

Israel’s army said it was almost doubling the number of troops surrounding Gaza and in the occupied West Bank.

It also dropped leaflets warning Gazans to stay away from the fence, including one with a photo of the Champs-Elysees boulevard in Paris and the caption: “Gaza 2025? The choice is in your hands.”

Published in Daily Times, May 15th 2018.