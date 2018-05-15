Manchester United’s Martial, Lukaku injury concerns for FA Cup final

LONDON: Manchester United has concerns about the fitness of Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea, manager Jose Mourinho has said. France international Martial, who has scored 11 goals in all competitions, missed United’s 1-0 win over Watford on Sunday due to a knee injury. Lukaku, United’s leading scorer in the league with 16, sustained an ankle injury in last month’s victory over Arsenal and travelled back to Belgium to recover. “Anthony, I have to wait a bit for more. It’s his knee,” Mourinho told reporters. “He was injured in the Friday training session and yesterday (Saturday) he couldn’t train. He had treatment in the morning at the training ground and he stayed away. “I’m waiting for the doctor but when it’s impossible to play today, I have my doubts (for the Cup final). Let’s wait and see, also for Romelu. I know he will be back on Tuesday.” United, who finished second behind champions Manchester City, face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Published in Daily Times, May 15th 2018.