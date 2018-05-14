Muhammad Amir suffers knee injury as Ireland show resolve

DUBLIN: After helping his side take 3 crucial wickets on day 4 of the Pak-Ireland historic Test match in Dublin, pacer Muhammad Amir suffered a knee-injury, ruling him out for the day’s play.

Amir, who remains the pick of the bowlers during Ireland’s ongoing second innings, opted against continuing to bowl after facing discomfort. The coaching staff said that Amir’s injury is not serious and they are hopeful that the pacer will be able to continue tomorrow.

On the other hand, Ireland middle-order batsman Kevin O’Brien steered his team out of trouble after Ireland got bowled out for 130 in the first innings, trailing by a margin of 180. Kevin’s 80* helped the hosts accumulate 263 runs (ongoing) and a lead of 83-runs with a few overs left before the day’s play comes to an end.

With Amir out for today, Pakistan’s bowling attack seems to have lost the firepower, paving way for Ireland to slowly march towards the safe zone. With 83 runs and four wickets in hand, the hosts would be looking to accumulate a decent total before they put Pakistan to bat and make history in their debut Test match.