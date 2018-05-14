Nawaz doesn’t need certificate to prove patriotism: Maryam

BANUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that former PM Nawaz Sharif does not need a certificate to prove his patriotism and love for the country.

Addressing a PML-N rally in Banur, Maryam Nawaz slammed those calling the ex-PM a ‘traitor’ after his recent 2008 Mumbai attack comments during an interview with a local newspaper. “First he was ousted from the premiership and now he’s being called a traitor. He does not need a certificate to prove his love for this country,” Maryam said.

Taking jabs at political rivals for using the ‘traitor card to malign Nawaz’, Maryam said that the former premier’s statements were taken out of context. She added that political rivals have been trying to create misunderstandings among the public, but the people of the country have always stood by Nawaz and they will avenge the injustices in the general elections 2018.

She questioned those in attendance that “can a person who, despite strong opposition from United States, showed perseverance and resolve and made Pakistan a nuclear power, be a traitor?”. Maryam further inquired: “Tell me, how can a person who put his life at stake to ensure peace in Pakistan and continued his struggle to uphold sanctity of law and constitution be a traitor?”

In a possible reference to former president Gen (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf, the PML-N leader complained that in Pakistan, a person who wishes the country’s welfare is termed a traitor, but those who paved way for terrorism, ‘sold’ the nation’s daughter (Aafia Siddiqui) to America, dragged judges through the streets and stirred bloodshed in Karachi are called patriots.