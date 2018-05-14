Saad Rafique warns against ‘fueling the fire’

LAHORE: Railways Minister Saad Rafique on Monday warned against ‘fueling the fire’ over the recent tug of war between politicians after Nawaz Sharif’s comments regarding the 2008 Mumbai attacks cause a stir.

“Fueling the fire might prove dangerous for all of us. If we let the blaze spread, it would not spare any of us,” he said in a message through his Twitter account.

Rafique added that instead of carving out solutions for the current crisis faced by the country, the culture of political point-scoring, curses and abuses and blame prevails and that it “would take us to a point of no return.”

The lawmaker urged all stakeholders to “cautiously” ponder upon the matters and put an end to the wave of injustice and undue pressure.