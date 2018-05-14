PAT files treason petition against Sharif in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) on Monday filed a treason petition against former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif in Lahore High Court (LHC).

The petition was filed by PAT’s Khurram Nawaz Gandapur in the wake of Sharif’s May 11 statement regarding Mumbai attacks 2008. The petition states that Nawaz damaged Pakistan and its institutions.

PAT’s petition presented the view that Sharif’s statement is treason itself and that a treason case should be registered against Nawaz Sharif.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leaders Mehmoodur Rasheed and Dr Murad Raas also submitted two resolutions against Sharif in the Punjab Assembly.

The resolution accused Sharif of harming and poisoning the state by not commenting over the matter of Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhev as well as the Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.

On May 11 Nawaz Sharif had said in an interview to a local newspaper that ‘Militant organizations are active which can be termed as non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?. Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

Sharif’s interview raised questions and heated things within the political environment after it was played by the Indian media as admittance by Pakistan of its involvement in Mumbai attacks. The interview has been subjected to criticism and may reveal conspiracies in near future, even though similar questions had been raised before from Pakistani military officials earlier.

Earlier today, a session of National Security Council meeting was also held at the PM house comprising of top military officials to discuss the matter of misleading statement of Sharif.