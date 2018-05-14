Provincial government in Balochistan to announce budget today

QUETTA: The provincial government in Balochistan is set to announce its annual budget today. The government had initially planned to present the budget on the 12th of May, but this was then delayed.

Adviser to Balochistan’s Chief Minister on Finance, Ms. Ruqayya Saeed is set to announce the budget.

The budget is set to be ‘people-friendly’ with a total outlay of Rs. 350 billion, with Rs. 90 billion to be allocated to the Annual Development Program, while Rs. 260 billion will be kept for non-development related expenditures.

The budget will also aim to create 8000 new jobs in the province’s public sector, and also envisages a salary hike of 10% for government employees.