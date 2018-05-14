Sharif’s statement more precarious than Dawn leaks: Aitzaz Ahsan

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s (PPP) senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan on Sunday expressed sorrow over former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s proclamation regarding Mumbai attacks 2008.

Ahsan referring to Sharif’s May 11 interview to a private news channel, remarked that it was unfortunate that Sharif and PM Modi were speaking the same language. He further said that, the statement of former PM and India had become one.

PPP leader said that ‘Sharif’s statement is more precarious than the Dawn leaks’.

Ahsan maintained the view that PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should have called a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC).

However, Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) the ruling party issued a statement on May 13 denying all the claims made by Nawaz Sharif on the matter of Mumbai attacks 2008.

Earlier on May 11 Nawaz Sharif had said in an interview that ‘Militant organizations are active which can be termed as non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?”

Sharif’s interview has raised questions and heated things within the political environment. The interview has been subjected to criticism and may reveal conspiracies in near future.