Manchester United beat Watford 1-0 on Carrick’s farewell

LONDON: Manchester United treated their stalwart Michael Carrick to a memorable farewell on Sunday after a first-half goal by Marcus Rashford gave them a 1-0 home win over Watford on the final day of the season. Carrick, who is unlikely to be picked for Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday and will assume a coaching role at United next season, was treated to a guard of honour by both teams before kick off. The 36-year-old midfielder also received a standing ovation from the fans when he was substituted in the 85th minute by Paul Pogba, drawing the curtain on a trophy-laden career at United since he joined them from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006. Once described by former United captain Nemanja Vidic as “the glue that holds it all together,” Carrick said he was looking forward to a new role in the dugout next to the club’s manager Jose Mourinho. “It’s not a sad goodbye by any means, I’ve got a lot to look forward to,” said Carrick. “I’m looking to create more memories on the other side of the fence with Jose and his staff and bring success back to this club. “The reception was incredible. I’ve had ups and downs at the club over the years. It’s the greatest club in the world so it’s been beyond my wildest dreams as a young kid.” Carrick has won five Premier League titles with United, the 2008 Champions League and the 2017 Europa League. United’s second-place finish in the Premier League is their best since they won their 20th title under Alex Ferguson in 2013.

Published in Daily Times, May 14th 2018.