Matloob wins DHA Open Golf Championship

KARACHI: Maintaining his initial lead, Matloob Ahmed of Lahore won the DHA Karachi Cup Open Golf Championship at the city’s DHA Golf Club here Sunday. Matloob, who teed-off the championship by playing 6 under in round one, finished the 54-hole tournament with a score of 207 (9 under) after playing one under in round three. Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad finished second, four strokes behind Matloob. Islamabad’s Mohammad Munir finished third in the championship. Pakistan’s fastest emerging young golfer Ahmed Ali Baig won the amateurs gross category with a score of 225, followed by Sajid Khan second and Junaid Irfan third. Malik Murtaza finished as the winner in amateurs net category. Imdad Hussain of Lahore won the senior professional category competition with a score of 71 (one under). The event was played over 18 holes. In other categories, Humera Khalid won ladies’ gross while Maha Adnan took the title in ladies’ net category. Lt. Col (retd) Shahid Mahboob was the winner of veterans gross. Brigadier (retd) Abdul Islam won the veterans net category which was played over 9 holes.

Published in Daily Times, May 14th 2018.